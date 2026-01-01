Dispensaries with financial hardship discounts in Fredericksburg, Texas
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- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Van Buren10 dealsPickup443.7 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Monticello14 dealsPickup474.9 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
If you’re looking for a phenomenal experience, look no further than Good Day Farm. Their menu offers an incredible selection of strains that provides to diverse tastes and preferences. The staff OMG the best, Wade and Rachel are friendly and attentive, making every visit a true pleasure. I’ve placed my orders online for delivery every week and they have never disappointed me. I give it a 5 star Monticello 1-10 (10) for being the best staff 1-10 (10) for different selections of strainread full review
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Little Rock11 dealsPickup487.2 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
- MEDThe Bud Buffet354.5 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
I’m from out of state so I get a temp card every month! Bud Buffet is always my 1st stop then I cruise to one or 2 more in the area, but this place is by far my fave! Great prices for great quality and quantities, and Grant is the best budtender!! The owners are awesome and down to earth! The shop is always decorated with styles! Love LOVE this place and I definitely recommend it!! They just need to get suckers, that would keep me from going to the other 1-2 shops lol lol!!! Always tip your BUDTENDER!!! Peace!read full review
- MEDFlavors Wellness Dispensary361.6 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 2am CT
Hands down the best spot in OKC to go, great atmosphere and employees. I woke up on my day off to a phone call from one of the ladies in the shop telling me that I won a raffle drawing for a sample of product, and was NOT disappointed! My friends and I who live on the other side of town all say the same thing about this spot, it's worth the drive, everytime!read full review
- MEDAll City Plug - Spencer370.7 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
- RECThe Cannabis Tropical487.6 mi awayOpen until 11:30pm MT
Love this place! Great selection and always has different strains than what's typically around town. Fantastic service. Always willing to hook me up with a sweet deal everytime I come in. Quality is great. Everyone else's nugs seem over dry in comparison. I live on the opposite side of town but it's well worth the drive.read full review
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