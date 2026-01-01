Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Hemphill, Texas
Results 1-30 of 524
All Dispensary results
- Hemp Hop - HoustonDeliveryPickup143.2 mi awayOpen until 11pm CT
- The Plug Dispensary Houston148.3 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 12am CT
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Monticello14 dealsPickup198.2 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
If you’re looking for a phenomenal experience, look no further than Good Day Farm. Their menu offers an incredible selection of strains that provides to diverse tastes and preferences. The staff OMG the best, Wade and Rachel are friendly and attentive, making every visit a true pleasure. I’ve placed my orders online for delivery every week and they have never disappointed me. I give it a 5 star Monticello 1-10 (10) for being the best staff 1-10 (10) for different selections of strainread full review
- MEDThe Cannabis CompanyPickup199.9 mi awayOpen until 7pm CT
The staff has always been kind helpful people who are knowledgeable about the products which is very helpful while trying to choose the correct medicinal flower for me. The prices are good here and I can always find an affective medicinal strain to treat several things that I have going on from pain to sleepless nights.Much more than that even. It helps with many conditions.read full review
- Weeziez - Davis St.200.3 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
I love the Weezie the customer service is always good they always help me get exactly what I need the conversations is always good I recommend anyone to come to Weezie if they looking to get the right product and save some money I don't regret coming here it's always positive energy and I always get what's best for meread full review
- MEDStar Buds - Pearl (OPENING JANUARY!)2 dealsPickup227.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
I love how attentive they are to my needs. They always recommend exactly what I need. I have never encountered an attitude here... only smiles and great professionalism. Star Buds has a deal going on with new products all the time.. OH, and they have BEAUTIFUL glass peices. StarBuds is a one stop shop.. You truly can not beat this dispensary.read full review
- MEDIgnite DispensaryPickup228.6 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
I absolutely love this dispensary. The employees are amazing! They are very knowledgeable and super friendly! The overall vibe is just incredible, carefree, happy, and fun. They also have a great selection of products. Anything you want they got it. I cannot wait to go back highly recommend!!read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.