Dispensaries with frontline worker discounts in Hidalgo, Texas
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- Texas Hill Country Vape and Smoke - BlancoPickup276.1 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
Just good folks who know their stuff. Popped into Texas Hill Country Vape needing a new tank after mine crapped out. The manager Alexis hooked me up quick – no fuss, no pushing fancy gear I don't need. She was even able to save me a few bucks by throwing in a deal after I was ready to pay sticker price. Place is clean, no annoying music or weird smells. It honestly feels more like a place that's trying to be a part of the community, rather than some sketchy head shop vibe. They stand behind their product's quality and their recommendations have been spot on, which is always a nice peace of mind. If you're around Blanco and want honest help without all the smoke and mirrors, this is your spot. Solid people.read full review
- Hemp Hop - HoustonDeliveryPickup307.1 mi awayOpen until 11pm CT
- The Smoky Grass Station: Alvin, TX295.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
- CBD Farmhouse480.2 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
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