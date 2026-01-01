Dispensaries with senior discounts in Irving, Texas
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- Emerald OrganicsPickup20.1 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
This place is the best. Safest selection and environment and very female friendly (meaning it’s bright warm and open, not like those hole in the wall dark places where the employees stare you the whole time you’re there) great staff that care about your well being and aren’t pushy at all. They give great discounts for first responders, military, and teachers too! Emerald is a diamond in the rough for sure.read full review
- CBD Farmhouse11.1 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
- MEDFreedom Cannabis Dispensary - Sulphur1 dealPickup in under 30 mins117.0 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 12am CT
Went for glitter bomb, got that and some pineapple express. I love the pineapple express, I was pleasantly surprised. I wish I loved closer, this would be my main place to shop. The employees are the best out of all the dispensaries. They're always happy and never rude like other places in adaread full review
- MEDEmerald Alley OKC1 dealPickup186.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
This place is one of my favorite spots to go! Every strain I have bought from here is really good and hits nicely. The employees are always friendly and helpful and they have great price points. I was in here the other day and they have some NEW 2gm carts that are BOTH Sativa & Indica (you just need to switch it on the pen) I plan to go buy one soon. I was told they would be about $25 OTD!!!!read full review
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