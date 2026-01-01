Dispensaries with industry discounts in Kenedy, Texas
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- MEDStability Cannabis - 63rd StPickup464.4 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 12am CT
First time in the store, it was very clean and roomy. Both Dante and Melissa were wearing their masks, very knowledgeable and helpful. They have a wide variety of products to suit Anyone’s medical needs! They also have a very nice selection of apparel and glassware. I will definitely be back next Friday. I definitely recommend everyone to at least give them a shot. You won’t be disappointed trust! Thank you Stem!read full review
- MEDThe Cannabis CompanyPickup480.1 mi awayOpen until 7pm CT
The staff has always been kind helpful people who are knowledgeable about the products which is very helpful while trying to choose the correct medicinal flower for me. The prices are good here and I can always find an affective medicinal strain to treat several things that I have going on from pain to sleepless nights.Much more than that even. It helps with many conditions.read full review
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Monticello14 dealsPickup488.0 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
If you’re looking for a phenomenal experience, look no further than Good Day Farm. Their menu offers an incredible selection of strains that provides to diverse tastes and preferences. The staff OMG the best, Wade and Rachel are friendly and attentive, making every visit a true pleasure. I’ve placed my orders online for delivery every week and they have never disappointed me. I give it a 5 star Monticello 1-10 (10) for being the best staff 1-10 (10) for different selections of strainread full review
- MED & RECBest Life Productions3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins491.9 mi awayOpen until 8:30pm MT
- MED & RECBest Buds6 dealsPickup497.4 mi awayOpen until 7pm MT
I’m truly not one to write reviews, good or bad. In fact, I’ve never felt the need to until now. Best Buds is genuinely the best business in Omaha. I moved here about three years ago and haven’t gone anywhere else since. A few days ago, my grandpa passed away. I’ve never been more of a mess in my entire life. After spending the day bawling, I knew I needed something to help me get through the evening and process my grief. So, I went to the best business in Omaha. I was a dollar short for the product I wanted and was about to just leave and cry in my car. The owner (I believe) noticed me counting my ones and said, “It’s alright, I’ll cover the difference.” His calm reassurance and genuine kindness completely stopped me in my tracks. I don’t know if he could tell how broken I felt that day or if he’s just that good of a person, but he truly helped me. I walked out of that store breathing and smiling more than I had all day. His compassion went far beyond the product he sells. And this wasn’t even the first time something like this happened at Best Buds. Once, after one of the worst days of work I’ve ever had, I stopped in completely defeated. When he asked how my day was, I just broke down and told him everything. After listening, he handed me a job application and told me to stop doing something I didn’t love. I wanted to work for him so badly, but instead I took his advice to heart. Now I’m working as a para and earning my teaching degree. Despite the grief I’m facing now, I can honestly say I’ve never been happier or more fulfilled. Every single person I’ve met at this shop is incredible. Even though I shared stories about one employee, every staff member has made me smile in one way or another. I’ve never walked into any other business and left every single time feeling better than when I came in. Moral of the story: little acts of kindness go a long way, you are never alone, and there’s not a business in Omaha that cares more about people than Best Buds.read full review
- Green Grove ProductionsPickup499.2 mi awayOpen until 8pm MT
Bret is one of the kindest souls on this earth. He is so passionate about his growing and his products and he's compassionate to his customers. He helped my grandpa pick out edibles for his chronic joint pain. he helped me pick out flower based on my strain preferences. there is so much variety and it is all fresh and tended to. there's an arcade to hang out inside. the owner's son is extremely knowledgeable about the vape selection. this is a phenomenal, life saving place. especially for me - an alcoholic in early recovery who struggles mightily with big pharma and values harm reduction (i don't want to die of drinking). green grove is a haven. i will recommend everyone their way forevermoreread full review
- MEDTwisted Nugz369.6 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
I am going to say wow!!! The man who owns this place is seriously the nicest person i have met in awhile. First I will say that my mother goes to this place, it is right down the road from her house and she says the product and the service is always exceeding her expectations. My experience here started out as my car had broke down, i pulled into the parking lot, the owner came outside helped me push my vehicle out of the driveway, then as I was trying to do my best to get ahold of people to help me, i could not get the help I needed. This man called up a friend of his, who then towed me and my vehicle 67 miles back to my house and literally paid for half of it not knowing me a day in his life. In my opinion, someone who will go out on a limb and help someone that much for no other reason other than he just wanted to help deserves 10 stars in my book, My mother is right!!! He really does exceed expectations. I strongly urge if you like good people and great atmosphere shop for your medicinal needs at this place!!!!!!!read full review
- MEDThe Bud Buffet403.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
I’m from out of state so I get a temp card every month! Bud Buffet is always my 1st stop then I cruise to one or 2 more in the area, but this place is by far my fave! Great prices for great quality and quantities, and Grant is the best budtender!! The owners are awesome and down to earth! The shop is always decorated with styles! Love LOVE this place and I definitely recommend it!! They just need to get suckers, that would keep me from going to the other 1-2 shops lol lol!!! Always tip your BUDTENDER!!! Peace!read full review
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