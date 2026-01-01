Dispensaries with financial hardship discounts in Lamesa, Texas
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- MED & RECOui'd Cannabis2 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins309.3 mi awayOpen until 8pm MT
I have agoraphobia and I'd rather not leave the house. I've ordered twice and each time has been amazing with them. Owner and the male delivery person are super nice. Great products that help me with my agoraphobia, panic disorder, insomnia, and cptsd. Thank you guys so much for offering delivery.read full review
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Van Buren10 dealsPickup473.3 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
- RECThe Cannabis Tropical284.0 mi awayOpen until 11:30pm MT
Love this place! Great selection and always has different strains than what's typically around town. Fantastic service. Always willing to hook me up with a sweet deal everytime I come in. Quality is great. Everyone else's nugs seem over dry in comparison. I live on the opposite side of town but it's well worth the drive.read full review
- MEDFlavors Wellness Dispensary311.5 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 2am CT
Hands down the best spot in OKC to go, great atmosphere and employees. I woke up on my day off to a phone call from one of the ladies in the shop telling me that I won a raffle drawing for a sample of product, and was NOT disappointed! My friends and I who live on the other side of town all say the same thing about this spot, it's worth the drive, everytime!read full review
- RECWeedSnacks Dispensary316.3 mi awayOpen until 9pm MT
- MEDAll City Plug - Spencer323.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
- MEDThe Bud Buffet425.5 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
I’m from out of state so I get a temp card every month! Bud Buffet is always my 1st stop then I cruise to one or 2 more in the area, but this place is by far my fave! Great prices for great quality and quantities, and Grant is the best budtender!! The owners are awesome and down to earth! The shop is always decorated with styles! Love LOVE this place and I definitely recommend it!! They just need to get suckers, that would keep me from going to the other 1-2 shops lol lol!!! Always tip your BUDTENDER!!! Peace!read full review
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