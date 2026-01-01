Dispensaries with industry discounts in Laredo, Texas
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- MED & RECGnomad Canna Co - Tatum457.8 mi awayOpen until 9pm MT
- MED & RECPecos Valley Production - Artesia470.1 mi awayOpen until 7pm MT
As the only dispo in Artesia, they do a good job. They seem to have a higher turnover rate than some may like to see but that’s all good. They do carry some new and OG strains. Their regular product tends to be on the dry side and smokes ok. They, on occasion, carry other brands that are finished better. Variety comes and goes here but there always something worth grabbing.read full review
- MEDTwisted Nugz488.0 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
I am going to say wow!!! The man who owns this place is seriously the nicest person i have met in awhile. First I will say that my mother goes to this place, it is right down the road from her house and she says the product and the service is always exceeding her expectations. My experience here started out as my car had broke down, i pulled into the parking lot, the owner came outside helped me push my vehicle out of the driveway, then as I was trying to do my best to get ahold of people to help me, i could not get the help I needed. This man called up a friend of his, who then towed me and my vehicle 67 miles back to my house and literally paid for half of it not knowing me a day in his life. In my opinion, someone who will go out on a limb and help someone that much for no other reason other than he just wanted to help deserves 10 stars in my book, My mother is right!!! He really does exceed expectations. I strongly urge if you like good people and great atmosphere shop for your medicinal needs at this place!!!!!!!read full review
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