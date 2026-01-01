Dispensaries with industry discounts in Lindale, Texas
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- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Van Buren10 dealsPickup212.2 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Monticello14 dealsPickup222.7 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
If you’re looking for a phenomenal experience, look no further than Good Day Farm. Their menu offers an incredible selection of strains that provides to diverse tastes and preferences. The staff OMG the best, Wade and Rachel are friendly and attentive, making every visit a true pleasure. I’ve placed my orders online for delivery every week and they have never disappointed me. I give it a 5 star Monticello 1-10 (10) for being the best staff 1-10 (10) for different selections of strainread full review
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Little Rock11 dealsPickup231.7 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
- MEDStability Cannabis - 63rd StPickup242.5 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 12am CT
First time in the store, it was very clean and roomy. Both Dante and Melissa were wearing their masks, very knowledgeable and helpful. They have a wide variety of products to suit Anyone’s medical needs! They also have a very nice selection of apparel and glassware. I will definitely be back next Friday. I definitely recommend everyone to at least give them a shot. You won’t be disappointed trust! Thank you Stem!read full review
- MEDMango Cannabis - Harvard Ave2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins249.8 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 12am CT
Man you know what meme where you tell your bud tender you need something specific and they hook you up?? WELL KEITH IS THE MAN!!! seriously. My friend is currently going through a horrible messy divorce, he suggested a strain for the ex husband and an amazing one for the ex wife to be! Seriously could not thank him enough!! Seriously if Keith sees this you are the bomb!!!read full review
- MEDThe Hill (Formerly Acanza)21 dealsPickup in under 30 mins257.5 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
Is this the complaint section? There are two pick up lanes for online orders and both of them were occupied by customers who want to talk forever and get walked through the menu. I stood there for 15 minutes waiting for them to be finished with an order that they should already be finished with. Keep the online orders separated from these people who have questions. I order online because I’m in a hurry.read full review
- MEDThe Cannabis CompanyPickup296.6 mi awayOpen until 7pm CT
The staff has always been kind helpful people who are knowledgeable about the products which is very helpful while trying to choose the correct medicinal flower for me. The prices are good here and I can always find an affective medicinal strain to treat several things that I have going on from pain to sleepless nights.Much more than that even. It helps with many conditions.read full review
- MEDStar Buds - Pearl (OPENING JANUARY!)2 dealsPickup308.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
I love how attentive they are to my needs. They always recommend exactly what I need. I have never encountered an attitude here... only smiles and great professionalism. Star Buds has a deal going on with new products all the time.. OH, and they have BEAUTIFUL glass peices. StarBuds is a one stop shop.. You truly can not beat this dispensary.read full review
- MEDStar Buds - Greenwood2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins308.5 mi awayOpen until 7pm CT
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