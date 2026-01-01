Dispensaries with parking on-site in Lumberton, Texas
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- Hemp Hop - HoustonDeliveryPickup79.7 mi awayOpen until 11pm CT
- Green Stop Wellness - Northwest FWYPickup81.9 mi awayOpen until 11pm CT
Okay...I went back pretty quickly to get more of that Gumbo while it was on sale, along with that I got some Pineapple Express. The 2 are different, Gumbo = indica and Pineapple Express = sativa. Love the Gumbo in the evening as recommended in reviews and at the moment I can't recall where else I read when to smoke it. That said, I am here to talk about the Blue Dream. This is another sativa hybrid and I freaking love it! I will be buying some more. The high is, I am stoned... no doubt about it, BUT my mind is so sharp. It is definitely a strange blend of highs. I feel like this is what lucid dreaming would be like!! Get you some, sit back and enjoy....but don't buy it all, leave me some.read full review
- The Plug Dispensary Houston85.3 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 12am CT
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