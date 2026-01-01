Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Marble Falls, Texas
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- TerpHaus39.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
I'm not big on dispensaries for multiple reasons, but I'm glad I took the time to venture in here and check them out. It's always refreshing to see good people running a good business. They've got a nice variety to choose from, with good prices as well. They've won my business, and I'll be recommending them to friends, and anyone else I know that's looking for a place like this as wellread full review
- Casa De MotaPickup78.5 mi away
My big bro introduced me to this shop years ago. He was a regular until he moved out of state, but I still go often. They always have amazing, reliable products (30+ flower strains, pre-rolls, concentrates, diamonds, etc.) and it’s all fresh! The customer service has always been unbeatable. When I first started dabbling, they were so knowledgeable and willing to teach. They would even offer to let me try something before buying! Now every time I come in it’s “Hey how are you? How’s your brother?” It’s just all around an amazing establishment. I highly recommend checking them out!read full review
- Weeziez - Davis St.172.1 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
I love the Weezie the customer service is always good they always help me get exactly what I need the conversations is always good I recommend anyone to come to Weezie if they looking to get the right product and save some money I don't regret coming here it's always positive energy and I always get what's best for meread full review
- Emerald OrganicsPickup173.0 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
This place is the best. Safest selection and environment and very female friendly (meaning it’s bright warm and open, not like those hole in the wall dark places where the employees stare you the whole time you’re there) great staff that care about your well being and aren’t pushy at all. They give great discounts for first responders, military, and teachers too! Emerald is a diamond in the rough for sure.read full review
- The Plug Dispensary Houston177.3 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 12am CT
- High Fidelity Cannabis Co.DeliveryPickup179.4 mi awayOpen until 7pm CT
- Hemp Hop - HoustonDeliveryPickup181.3 mi awayOpen until 11pm CT
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