Dispensaries with industry discounts in McKinney, Texas
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- MEDTwisted Nugz59.1 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
I am going to say wow!!! The man who owns this place is seriously the nicest person i have met in awhile. First I will say that my mother goes to this place, it is right down the road from her house and she says the product and the service is always exceeding her expectations. My experience here started out as my car had broke down, i pulled into the parking lot, the owner came outside helped me push my vehicle out of the driveway, then as I was trying to do my best to get ahold of people to help me, i could not get the help I needed. This man called up a friend of his, who then towed me and my vehicle 67 miles back to my house and literally paid for half of it not knowing me a day in his life. In my opinion, someone who will go out on a limb and help someone that much for no other reason other than he just wanted to help deserves 10 stars in my book, My mother is right!!! He really does exceed expectations. I strongly urge if you like good people and great atmosphere shop for your medicinal needs at this place!!!!!!!read full review
- MEDStability Cannabis - 63rd StPickup170.0 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 12am CT
First time in the store, it was very clean and roomy. Both Dante and Melissa were wearing their masks, very knowledgeable and helpful. They have a wide variety of products to suit Anyone’s medical needs! They also have a very nice selection of apparel and glassware. I will definitely be back next Friday. I definitely recommend everyone to at least give them a shot. You won’t be disappointed trust! Thank you Stem!read full review
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Van Buren10 dealsPickup203.4 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
- MEDMango Cannabis - Harvard Ave2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins204.7 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 12am CT
Man you know what meme where you tell your bud tender you need something specific and they hook you up?? WELL KEITH IS THE MAN!!! seriously. My friend is currently going through a horrible messy divorce, he suggested a strain for the ex husband and an amazing one for the ex wife to be! Seriously could not thank him enough!! Seriously if Keith sees this you are the bomb!!!read full review
- MEDThe Hill (Formerly Acanza)21 dealsPickup in under 30 mins244.4 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
Is this the complaint section? There are two pick up lanes for online orders and both of them were occupied by customers who want to talk forever and get walked through the menu. I stood there for 15 minutes waiting for them to be finished with an order that they should already be finished with. Keep the online orders separated from these people who have questions. I order online because I’m in a hurry.read full review
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Little Rock11 dealsPickup265.2 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Monticello14 dealsPickup280.5 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
If you’re looking for a phenomenal experience, look no further than Good Day Farm. Their menu offers an incredible selection of strains that provides to diverse tastes and preferences. The staff OMG the best, Wade and Rachel are friendly and attentive, making every visit a true pleasure. I’ve placed my orders online for delivery every week and they have never disappointed me. I give it a 5 star Monticello 1-10 (10) for being the best staff 1-10 (10) for different selections of strainread full review
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Mindenmines (Med/Rec)23 dealsPickup in under 30 mins316.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
All the staff are GREAT…the online ordering is super fast and you get alerts to your phone when ya order is filled and ready for pickup…so if ya haven’t been there yet and ya 420 friendly…swing by…GREAT inventory and easy and well informed kiosks on strains…potency…and effects…love this place…I’m there several times a week!!!!read full review
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