Dispensaries with senior discounts in Palestine, Texas
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All Dispensary results
- Emerald OrganicsPickup125.3 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
This place is the best. Safest selection and environment and very female friendly (meaning it’s bright warm and open, not like those hole in the wall dark places where the employees stare you the whole time you’re there) great staff that care about your well being and aren’t pushy at all. They give great discounts for first responders, military, and teachers too! Emerald is a diamond in the rough for sure.read full review
- Flor Medica8 dealsDeliveryPickup136.6 mi awayOpen until 7:30pm CT
- Hemp Hop - HoustonDeliveryPickup139.6 mi awayOpen until 11pm CT
- The Plug Dispensary Houston141.6 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 12am CT
- MEDFreedom Cannabis Dispensary - Sulphur1 dealPickup in under 30 mins205.6 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 12am CT
Went for glitter bomb, got that and some pineapple express. I love the pineapple express, I was pleasantly surprised. I wish I loved closer, this would be my main place to shop. The employees are the best out of all the dispensaries. They're always happy and never rude like other places in adaread full review
- Natural HeightsPickup229.3 mi awayOpen until 7pm CT
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Monticello14 dealsPickup257.4 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
If you’re looking for a phenomenal experience, look no further than Good Day Farm. Their menu offers an incredible selection of strains that provides to diverse tastes and preferences. The staff OMG the best, Wade and Rachel are friendly and attentive, making every visit a true pleasure. I’ve placed my orders online for delivery every week and they have never disappointed me. I give it a 5 star Monticello 1-10 (10) for being the best staff 1-10 (10) for different selections of strainread full review
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Van Buren10 dealsPickup265.8 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
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