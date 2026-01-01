Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Palmhurst, Texas
Results 1-30 of 68
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- American Shaman of Mission4.1 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
- Texas Hill Country Vape and Smoke - Bee CavePickup280.3 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
My experience at THC Vape & Smoke was a very pleasant one! The guy who helped me really knew what he was talking about, and he was very friendly and professional. Because he took the time to show me things I wouldn’t have normally looked at, I found really cool gifts for people and some of the best smoke I’ve found in this area. They have a little bit of everything you would expect to find at a vape and smoke shop but the quality was better and the customer service is on point.read full review
- Prezi Exotics1 dealDelivery280.5 mi awayOpen 24 hours
First time shopping with Prezi & it was a great first impression. Like a lot of other reviewers have mentioned, their quality in flower is really good. It’s smooth, has a good nose & terps. They go above others in terms of service and have some of the better prices in town as well. I’ll definitely be shopping here from now on.read full review
- The Plug Dispensary Houston295.2 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 12am CT
- Hemp Hop - HoustonDeliveryPickup300.1 mi awayOpen until 11pm CT
- Weeziez - Davis St.457.2 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
I love the Weezie the customer service is always good they always help me get exactly what I need the conversations is always good I recommend anyone to come to Weezie if they looking to get the right product and save some money I don't regret coming here it's always positive energy and I always get what's best for meread full review
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