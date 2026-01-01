Medical marijuana dispensaries in Pasadena, Texas
Results 1-30 of 2003
All Dispensary results
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Lake Charles1 deal121.9 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
I am new to this atmosphere, and was in way over my head when I first walked in. But Mr. Kyle made me feel so comfortable and walked me through the difference between the strains and what would work best for me, and I tell you, these night night gummies? They were EXACTLY what I was looking for. Kyle knew his knowledge about every product he brought up. I just told him what my symptoms were and what I was looking for, and I walked out with some night night gummies for night time, and a sativa vape for during the day time. And I see the difference Mr. Kyle was talking about. I just need a few little toots off my vape in the day time, and I have the energy and motivation to get whatever chores I may have, to get done. I highly recommend this place to ANYBODY looking for alternative medications. And if you're lucky, Mr. Kyle will be there, and he'll make you feel so welcomed, and you'll walk out with a lot of information gained. I will see y'all next week. 5 stars for Mr. Kyle!!! I was supposed to do this the other day but had forgot about it, then had to find it in my history! But I did it now, please make sure Mr. Kyle sees my comment. Thank y'all so much. Be blessed.read full review
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Natchitoches5 deals185.8 mi awayOpen until 7pm CT
My very first time going to their dispensary was an amazing experience. Very nice and welcoming. Ms. Shey did an outstanding job! She is such a blessing and went above and beyond to make sure I was taken care of! She did more than our Shreveport dispensary would ever do for their patients. I'll definitely be going back just because of her.read full review
- MEDThe Apothecary Shoppe - OpelousasPickup in under 30 mins194.2 mi awayPreorder until tomorrow at 9am CT
- MEDThe Medicine Cabinet PharmacyPickup197.6 mi awayPreorder until Monday at 9am CT
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Shreveport (Mansfield)1 deal204.0 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Bossier City2 deals215.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
This is the spot where you can get all your questions answered by knowledgeable bud tenders who are passionate about their craft. Ive been with GDF a little over a year and it feels like old friends or family when I walk into the establishment whether Mansfield location or the newest bossier location it’s always all love . Keeping Memories of the the King Highway location close to heart . -NMread full review
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Texarkana11 dealsPickup269.4 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
To buy cannabis in Arkansas, you have to have a doctors recommendation from an online doctor, then go online and pay to register with the state. So no "recreational" yet. I'm sure I speak for everybody saying "one step at a time" is better than nadda. We feel a little bit lucky our government has decided to loosen our puppet strings just a smidgen and not worry so much what brand of cigarettes tax paying citizens choose to smoke . State tax is @ 14%. All that being said I'm not rich, and Superfarm has the quality and variety with so many different strains to choose from your going to find what your looking for and its always best to browse the online menu before physically showing up at the building for purchase, so you can have your mind made up before you get there. Cause I could spend all day there. They also cater to the broke arse's of the world like me by having quality budget friendly flower. As well they carry the over-the-top expensive Cookies brand @$200 plus / zip . So because Superfarm does recognize most people are on a budget and deserve relief just like anybody else I give this place 5 stars. That and the staff are cool people as well. I wouldn't drive an hour and forty min. to get there from my house, if they were anything less. So yeah I feel lucky with every purchase and satisfied with the product.read full review
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