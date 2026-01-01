Asian-owned dispensaries in Pasadena, Texas
Results 1-9 of 9
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- Casa De MotaPickup206.5 mi away
My big bro introduced me to this shop years ago. He was a regular until he moved out of state, but I still go often. They always have amazing, reliable products (30+ flower strains, pre-rolls, concentrates, diamonds, etc.) and it’s all fresh! The customer service has always been unbeatable. When I first started dabbling, they were so knowledgeable and willing to teach. They would even offer to let me try something before buying! Now every time I come in it’s “Hey how are you? How’s your brother?” It’s just all around an amazing establishment. I highly recommend checking them out!read full review
- Exotics Dispensary (THC-A & CBD)DeliveryPickup485.2 mi awayOpen until 12am CT
I like that is 7 minutes away from my home plus the schedule till midnight make it easier if you forget to buy early and that place it is very well located at 11 pm that place was lit people actively buying. A little loud but I guess it was the end of the shift so no big deal about it I will be doing the same.read full review
- CBD Farmhouse243.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm CT
- MEDHiyah Green Medicinals414.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm CT
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