Indigenous-owned dispensaries in Pasadena, Texas
Results 1-30 of 34
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- Casa De MotaPickup206.5 mi away
My big bro introduced me to this shop years ago. He was a regular until he moved out of state, but I still go often. They always have amazing, reliable products (30+ flower strains, pre-rolls, concentrates, diamonds, etc.) and it’s all fresh! The customer service has always been unbeatable. When I first started dabbling, they were so knowledgeable and willing to teach. They would even offer to let me try something before buying! Now every time I come in it’s “Hey how are you? How’s your brother?” It’s just all around an amazing establishment. I highly recommend checking them out!read full review
- Emerald OrganicsPickup254.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm CT
This place is the best. Safest selection and environment and very female friendly (meaning it’s bright warm and open, not like those hole in the wall dark places where the employees stare you the whole time you’re there) great staff that care about your well being and aren’t pushy at all. They give great discounts for first responders, military, and teachers too! Emerald is a diamond in the rough for sure.read full review
- MEDEmerald Alley OKC1 dealPickup421.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
This place is one of my favorite spots to go! Every strain I have bought from here is really good and hits nicely. The employees are always friendly and helpful and they have great price points. I was in here the other day and they have some NEW 2gm carts that are BOTH Sativa & Indica (you just need to switch it on the pen) I plan to go buy one soon. I was told they would be about $25 OTD!!!!read full review
- MEDElite Cannabis Farms304.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
- MEDKush Vibez351.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm CT
I’ve visited several dispensaries in the year I’ve had my MMJ card, and Kush Vibez by far is my favorite place to go. They always have top-notch quality product, served up by friendly, knowledgeable budtenders, at the best prices I’ve seen in town. Special days like Flower Fridays lead to even better discounts. Every product seems to get its days on the calendar. It’s a relaxed, low-key environment that makes getting your medicine, however you take your medicine, an easy process.read full review
- MEDKind Origin Cannabis Dispensary361.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm CT
this place is absolutely gorgeous on the inside as well as the outside.the gentleman that helped me today was an absolute blast to talk with.he was kind and patient with me as it was my first time in there buying something for myself like ever.i told the gentleman what I was looking for right down to the last detail and he came through for me.and even gave me some good recommendations on what to get and or try.which by the way I am so glad I did because it's all amazing.i will definitely send friends family and even co workers their way for business any time.i definitely give this place if I could a 100 star rating in my honest opinion.read full review
- MEDHomestead Harvest - Stillwater456.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
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