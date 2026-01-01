Woman-owned dispensaries in Pasadena, Texas
Results 1-30 of 160
Sponsored Dispensaries
All Dispensary results
- Natural HeightsPickup196.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 7pm CT
- CBD House Of Healing- Dallas1 dealPickup236.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm CT
This is honestly one of the best hemp shops in DFW. Pat and Abby are amazing, as are Tracy and the others. Very welcoming, very friendly AND they're all VERY knowledgeable... They're terpene nerds, and just all-around, genuinely decent folks. I always buy my Friday Flower here. Their "Grape Fanta" absolutely nukes my current world events anxiety for a few hours. And their Purple Haze (if they ever do another batch), COMPLETELY held up to the vibe of the song! Absolutely would recommend!read full review
- Emerald OrganicsPickup254.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm CT
This place is the best. Safest selection and environment and very female friendly (meaning it’s bright warm and open, not like those hole in the wall dark places where the employees stare you the whole time you’re there) great staff that care about your well being and aren’t pushy at all. They give great discounts for first responders, military, and teachers too! Emerald is a diamond in the rough for sure.read full review
- MEDMagnolia Greens1 dealPickup310.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 7pm CT
While my first experience was somewhat lacking, the owner went above and beyond to correct and make their desire for patient service & satisfaction known. My second encounter with Bud-tender Barnes was great and informative. Make sure to check out the selections online as well as in store. A great addition to the cannabis family!read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.