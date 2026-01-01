Dispensaries with senior discounts in Pearland, Texas
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- Hemp Hop - HoustonDeliveryPickup14.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm CT
- The Plug Dispensary Houston15.7 mi awayOpen until 12am CT
- Smokaton Apothecary DispensaryPickup15.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm CT
The owner Marlon is great. He's very friendly and easy to talk to when it comes to asking any questions. He is knowledgeable about the products he sells. He's great with his recommendations. It makes me feel comfortable shopping at his place knowing he follows regulations and guidelines. Everything he does is above board and safe. Smokaton has the best products that I simply can't get anywhere else nearby.read full review
- Natural HeightsPickup190.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- Emerald OrganicsPickup260.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm CT
This place is the best. Safest selection and environment and very female friendly (meaning it’s bright warm and open, not like those hole in the wall dark places where the employees stare you the whole time you’re there) great staff that care about your well being and aren’t pushy at all. They give great discounts for first responders, military, and teachers too! Emerald is a diamond in the rough for sure.read full review
- MEDMagnolia City Apothecary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins313.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Monticello14 dealsPickup348.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm CT
If you’re looking for a phenomenal experience, look no further than Good Day Farm. Their menu offers an incredible selection of strains that provides to diverse tastes and preferences. The staff OMG the best, Wade and Rachel are friendly and attentive, making every visit a true pleasure. I’ve placed my orders online for delivery every week and they have never disappointed me. I give it a 5 star Monticello 1-10 (10) for being the best staff 1-10 (10) for different selections of strainread full review
- MEDFreedom Cannabis Dispensary - Sulphur1 dealPickup in under 30 mins356.0 mi awayOpen until 12am CT
Went for glitter bomb, got that and some pineapple express. I love the pineapple express, I was pleasantly surprised. I wish I loved closer, this would be my main place to shop. The employees are the best out of all the dispensaries. They're always happy and never rude like other places in adaread full review
- MEDStar Buds - Pearl (OPENING JANUARY!)2 dealsPickup358.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm CT
I love how attentive they are to my needs. They always recommend exactly what I need. I have never encountered an attitude here... only smiles and great professionalism. Star Buds has a deal going on with new products all the time.. OH, and they have BEAUTIFUL glass peices. StarBuds is a one stop shop.. You truly can not beat this dispensary.read full review
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