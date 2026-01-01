Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Pflugerville, Texas
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- TerpHaus24.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm CT
I'm not big on dispensaries for multiple reasons, but I'm glad I took the time to venture in here and check them out. It's always refreshing to see good people running a good business. They've got a nice variety to choose from, with good prices as well. They've won my business, and I'll be recommending them to friends, and anyone else I know that's looking for a place like this as wellread full review
- Casa De MotaPickup90.2 mi away
My big bro introduced me to this shop years ago. He was a regular until he moved out of state, but I still go often. They always have amazing, reliable products (30+ flower strains, pre-rolls, concentrates, diamonds, etc.) and it’s all fresh! The customer service has always been unbeatable. When I first started dabbling, they were so knowledgeable and willing to teach. They would even offer to let me try something before buying! Now every time I come in it’s “Hey how are you? How’s your brother?” It’s just all around an amazing establishment. I highly recommend checking them out!read full review
- The Plug Dispensary Houston138.0 mi awayOpen until 12am CT
- High Fidelity Cannabis Co.DeliveryPickup140.0 mi awayPreorder until 11am CT
- Hemp Hop - HoustonDeliveryPickup141.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm CT
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