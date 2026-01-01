Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Pflugerville, Texas
Results 1-30 of 466
Sponsored Dispensaries
- Texas Hill Country Vape and Smoke - Bee CavePickup21.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
My experience at THC Vape & Smoke was a very pleasant one! The guy who helped me really knew what he was talking about, and he was very friendly and professional. Because he took the time to show me things I wouldn’t have normally looked at, I found really cool gifts for people and some of the best smoke I’ve found in this area. They have a little bit of everything you would expect to find at a vape and smoke shop but the quality was better and the customer service is on point.read full review
All Dispensary results
- Prezi Exotics1 dealDelivery13.7 mi awayOpen 24 hours
First time shopping with Prezi & it was a great first impression. Like a lot of other reviewers have mentioned, their quality in flower is really good. It’s smooth, has a good nose & terps. They go above others in terms of service and have some of the better prices in town as well. I’ll definitely be shopping here from now on.read full review
- Happy Hemp Co.12.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
Wow, they have an excellent selection of flower. Even their lower tier ranks better quality than most. Man their exotics are something special. Literally the best I’ve ever seen. Staff are cool. Been in a few times now. Got to check out their Trop Cherry and Apple Kush! They have some fire edibles too.read full review
- TerpHaus24.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm CT
I'm not big on dispensaries for multiple reasons, but I'm glad I took the time to venture in here and check them out. It's always refreshing to see good people running a good business. They've got a nice variety to choose from, with good prices as well. They've won my business, and I'll be recommending them to friends, and anyone else I know that's looking for a place like this as wellread full review
- The Plug Dispensary Houston138.0 mi awayOpen until 12am CT
- Hemp Hop - HoustonDeliveryPickup141.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm CT
- Weeziez - Davis St.165.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
I love the Weezie the customer service is always good they always help me get exactly what I need the conversations is always good I recommend anyone to come to Weezie if they looking to get the right product and save some money I don't regret coming here it's always positive energy and I always get what's best for meread full review
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