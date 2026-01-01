Dispensaries with parking on-site in Plano, Texas
Results 1-30 of 703
All Dispensary results
- CBD House Of Healing- Dallas1 dealPickup10.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm CT
This is honestly one of the best hemp shops in DFW. Pat and Abby are amazing, as are Tracy and the others. Very welcoming, very friendly AND they're all VERY knowledgeable... They're terpene nerds, and just all-around, genuinely decent folks. I always buy my Friday Flower here. Their "Grape Fanta" absolutely nukes my current world events anxiety for a few hours. And their Purple Haze (if they ever do another batch), COMPLETELY held up to the vibe of the song! Absolutely would recommend!read full review
- Weeziez - Davis St.20.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
I love the Weezie the customer service is always good they always help me get exactly what I need the conversations is always good I recommend anyone to come to Weezie if they looking to get the right product and save some money I don't regret coming here it's always positive energy and I always get what's best for meread full review
- CBD Farmhouse9.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm CT
- Emerald OrganicsPickup33.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm CT
This place is the best. Safest selection and environment and very female friendly (meaning it’s bright warm and open, not like those hole in the wall dark places where the employees stare you the whole time you’re there) great staff that care about your well being and aren’t pushy at all. They give great discounts for first responders, military, and teachers too! Emerald is a diamond in the rough for sure.read full review
- MEDBurning Arrow Dispensary59.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8:30pm CT
They do not include taxes in their prices. There is a $3 charge for using your debit card and it isn't on the receipt. The place looks great, smells great and the lady was awesome. I'll be back when your price includes the tax. Be sure to advertise when you do include the tax. You are the only local dispensary that doesn't include the tax.read full review
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