Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Port Arthur, Texas
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- Hemp Hop - HoustonDeliveryPickup87.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm CT
- The Plug Dispensary Houston93.2 mi awayOpen until 12am CT
- Weeziez - Davis St.262.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
I love the Weezie the customer service is always good they always help me get exactly what I need the conversations is always good I recommend anyone to come to Weezie if they looking to get the right product and save some money I don't regret coming here it's always positive energy and I always get what's best for meread full review
- CBD House Of Healing- Dallas1 dealPickup263.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm CT
This is honestly one of the best hemp shops in DFW. Pat and Abby are amazing, as are Tracy and the others. Very welcoming, very friendly AND they're all VERY knowledgeable... They're terpene nerds, and just all-around, genuinely decent folks. I always buy my Friday Flower here. Their "Grape Fanta" absolutely nukes my current world events anxiety for a few hours. And their Purple Haze (if they ever do another batch), COMPLETELY held up to the vibe of the song! Absolutely would recommend!read full review
- MEDIgnite DispensaryPickup283.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
I absolutely love this dispensary. The employees are amazing! They are very knowledgeable and super friendly! The overall vibe is just incredible, carefree, happy, and fun. They also have a great selection of products. Anything you want they got it. I cannot wait to go back highly recommend!!read full review
- Casa De MotaPickup283.1 mi away
My big bro introduced me to this shop years ago. He was a regular until he moved out of state, but I still go often. They always have amazing, reliable products (30+ flower strains, pre-rolls, concentrates, diamonds, etc.) and it’s all fresh! The customer service has always been unbeatable. When I first started dabbling, they were so knowledgeable and willing to teach. They would even offer to let me try something before buying! Now every time I come in it’s “Hey how are you? How’s your brother?” It’s just all around an amazing establishment. I highly recommend checking them out!read full review
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