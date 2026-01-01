Dispensaries with military discounts in Port Arthur, Texas
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- Hemp Hop - HoustonDeliveryPickup87.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm CT
- The Plug Dispensary Houston93.2 mi awayOpen until 12am CT
- MEDThe Cannabis CompanyPickup237.3 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
The staff has always been kind helpful people who are knowledgeable about the products which is very helpful while trying to choose the correct medicinal flower for me. The prices are good here and I can always find an affective medicinal strain to treat several things that I have going on from pain to sleepless nights.Much more than that even. It helps with many conditions.read full review
- MEDMagnolia Greens1 dealPickup237.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
While my first experience was somewhat lacking, the owner went above and beyond to correct and make their desire for patient service & satisfaction known. My second encounter with Bud-tender Barnes was great and informative. Make sure to check out the selections online as well as in store. A great addition to the cannabis family!read full review
- Texas Hill Country Vape and Smoke - Bee CavePickup240.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
My experience at THC Vape & Smoke was a very pleasant one! The guy who helped me really knew what he was talking about, and he was very friendly and professional. Because he took the time to show me things I wouldn’t have normally looked at, I found really cool gifts for people and some of the best smoke I’ve found in this area. They have a little bit of everything you would expect to find at a vape and smoke shop but the quality was better and the customer service is on point.read full review
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