Dispensaries with industry discounts in Quintana, Texas
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- MEDThe Cannabis CompanyPickup341.8 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
The staff has always been kind helpful people who are knowledgeable about the products which is very helpful while trying to choose the correct medicinal flower for me. The prices are good here and I can always find an affective medicinal strain to treat several things that I have going on from pain to sleepless nights.Much more than that even. It helps with many conditions.read full review
- MEDStar Buds - Pearl (OPENING JANUARY!)2 dealsPickup384.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm CT
I love how attentive they are to my needs. They always recommend exactly what I need. I have never encountered an attitude here... only smiles and great professionalism. Star Buds has a deal going on with new products all the time.. OH, and they have BEAUTIFUL glass peices. StarBuds is a one stop shop.. You truly can not beat this dispensary.read full review
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Monticello14 dealsPickup385.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm CT
If you’re looking for a phenomenal experience, look no further than Good Day Farm. Their menu offers an incredible selection of strains that provides to diverse tastes and preferences. The staff OMG the best, Wade and Rachel are friendly and attentive, making every visit a true pleasure. I’ve placed my orders online for delivery every week and they have never disappointed me. I give it a 5 star Monticello 1-10 (10) for being the best staff 1-10 (10) for different selections of strainread full review
- MEDFirefly Cannabis1 dealPickup402.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Little Rock11 dealsPickup436.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm CT
- MEDStar Buds - Greenwood2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins437.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Van Buren10 dealsPickup454.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm CT
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