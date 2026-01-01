Dispensaries with student discounts in Richardson, Texas
Results 1-30 of 146
Sponsored Dispensaries
- Weeziez - Davis St.15.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
I love the Weezie the customer service is always good they always help me get exactly what I need the conversations is always good I recommend anyone to come to Weezie if they looking to get the right product and save some money I don't regret coming here it's always positive energy and I always get what's best for meread full review
All Dispensary results
- MEDMagnolia City Apothecary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins74.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
- MEDHappy Bud1 dealPickup125.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
I appreciate that this shop is slightly secluded in that it has a private parking lot, and is just on the out of town line in my opinion. Just makes it more discreet. The shop itself is cute, cozy without being crowded. Love the drive thru window!!!!! They said I could put my order in here and drive thru to pick up. AND get a discount! I love the mids, sativas. The budtender showed me several different options on different price levels. I was kept entertained by the two little dogs. It was clean, organized, easy to figure out prices and to navigate. Will be making this this spot! 10/10 would recommend.read full review
- MEDFlower Factory Fine Cannabis - Edmond1 dealPickup in under 30 mins191.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
- MEDMango Cannabis - Harvard Ave2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins222.7 mi awayOpen until 12am CT
Man you know what meme where you tell your bud tender you need something specific and they hook you up?? WELL KEITH IS THE MAN!!! seriously. My friend is currently going through a horrible messy divorce, he suggested a strain for the ex husband and an amazing one for the ex wife to be! Seriously could not thank him enough!! Seriously if Keith sees this you are the bomb!!!read full review
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Mindenmines (Med/Rec)23 dealsPickup in under 30 mins334.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
All the staff are GREAT…the online ordering is super fast and you get alerts to your phone when ya order is filled and ready for pickup…so if ya haven’t been there yet and ya 420 friendly…swing by…GREAT inventory and easy and well informed kiosks on strains…potency…and effects…love this place…I’m there several times a week!!!!read full review
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Springfield South (Med/Rec)23 dealsPickup in under 30 mins348.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - Springfield West (Med/Rec)25 dealsPickup in under 30 mins349.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
- MED & RECSpaced Cannabinoid Co.1 dealPickup376.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm MT
This was my very first time buying recreational. The two lovely ladies made it a wonderful experience. I did remember there name but they have good products so I forgot there names but I turn 39 on Oct 8 and I couldn't be happier with my selection to celebrate. Worth the trip!!! I got write it down so I don't forget.read full review
- MED & RECCODES - West Plains (Med/Rec)26 dealsPickup378.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm CT
- Green Grove ProductionsPickup387.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm MT
Bret is one of the kindest souls on this earth. He is so passionate about his growing and his products and he's compassionate to his customers. He helped my grandpa pick out edibles for his chronic joint pain. he helped me pick out flower based on my strain preferences. there is so much variety and it is all fresh and tended to. there's an arcade to hang out inside. the owner's son is extremely knowledgeable about the vape selection. this is a phenomenal, life saving place. especially for me - an alcoholic in early recovery who struggles mightily with big pharma and values harm reduction (i don't want to die of drinking). green grove is a haven. i will recommend everyone their way forevermoreread full review
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