Drive-thru dispensaries in Richland Hills, Texas
Results 1-30 of 129
All Dispensary results
- CBD House Of Healing- Dallas1 dealPickup31.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm CT
This is honestly one of the best hemp shops in DFW. Pat and Abby are amazing, as are Tracy and the others. Very welcoming, very friendly AND they're all VERY knowledgeable... They're terpene nerds, and just all-around, genuinely decent folks. I always buy my Friday Flower here. Their "Grape Fanta" absolutely nukes my current world events anxiety for a few hours. And their Purple Haze (if they ever do another batch), COMPLETELY held up to the vibe of the song! Absolutely would recommend!read full review
- MEDMagnolia City Apothecary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins93.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
- MEDFreedom Cannabis Dispensary - Sulphur1 dealPickup in under 30 mins118.0 mi awayOpen until 12am CT
Went for glitter bomb, got that and some pineapple express. I love the pineapple express, I was pleasantly surprised. I wish I loved closer, this would be my main place to shop. The employees are the best out of all the dispensaries. They're always happy and never rude like other places in adaread full review
- MEDHappy Bud1 dealPickup138.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
I appreciate that this shop is slightly secluded in that it has a private parking lot, and is just on the out of town line in my opinion. Just makes it more discreet. The shop itself is cute, cozy without being crowded. Love the drive thru window!!!!! They said I could put my order in here and drive thru to pick up. AND get a discount! I love the mids, sativas. The budtender showed me several different options on different price levels. I was kept entertained by the two little dogs. It was clean, organized, easy to figure out prices and to navigate. Will be making this this spot! 10/10 would recommend.read full review
- Hemp Hop - HoustonDeliveryPickup237.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm CT
- MEDBloomers Dispensary and Sundries1 dealPickup in under 30 mins242.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
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