Frequently asked questions

Is it legal to buy weed in San Antonio, TX? No, recreational weed is not legal in San Antonio, TX.

How old do I have to be to buy weed recreationally in San Antonio, TX? You cannot purchase recreational weed in San Antonio, TX.

Does San Antonio, TX accept out-of-state medical cards? San Antonio, TX does not recognize out-of-state medical marijuana cards.

Is weed decriminalized in San Antonio, TX? No, possession of weed is still illegal in San Antonio, TX.