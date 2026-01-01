Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Sherman, Texas
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- MEDMagnolia City Apothecary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins26.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
- MEDElite Cannabis Farms28.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
- MEDThe House of Mother Earth29.0 mi away
- CBD House Of Healing- Dallas1 dealPickup53.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm CT
This is honestly one of the best hemp shops in DFW. Pat and Abby are amazing, as are Tracy and the others. Very welcoming, very friendly AND they're all VERY knowledgeable... They're terpene nerds, and just all-around, genuinely decent folks. I always buy my Friday Flower here. Their "Grape Fanta" absolutely nukes my current world events anxiety for a few hours. And their Purple Haze (if they ever do another batch), COMPLETELY held up to the vibe of the song! Absolutely would recommend!read full review
- MEDTwisted Nugz31.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm CT
I am going to say wow!!! The man who owns this place is seriously the nicest person i have met in awhile. First I will say that my mother goes to this place, it is right down the road from her house and she says the product and the service is always exceeding her expectations. My experience here started out as my car had broke down, i pulled into the parking lot, the owner came outside helped me push my vehicle out of the driveway, then as I was trying to do my best to get ahold of people to help me, i could not get the help I needed. This man called up a friend of his, who then towed me and my vehicle 67 miles back to my house and literally paid for half of it not knowing me a day in his life. In my opinion, someone who will go out on a limb and help someone that much for no other reason other than he just wanted to help deserves 10 stars in my book, My mother is right!!! He really does exceed expectations. I strongly urge if you like good people and great atmosphere shop for your medicinal needs at this place!!!!!!!read full review
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