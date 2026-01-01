Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Sherman, Texas
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- MEDElite Cannabis Farms28.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
- MEDThe House of Mother Earth29.0 mi away
- CBD House Of Healing- Dallas1 dealPickup53.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm CT
This is honestly one of the best hemp shops in DFW. Pat and Abby are amazing, as are Tracy and the others. Very welcoming, very friendly AND they're all VERY knowledgeable... They're terpene nerds, and just all-around, genuinely decent folks. I always buy my Friday Flower here. Their "Grape Fanta" absolutely nukes my current world events anxiety for a few hours. And their Purple Haze (if they ever do another batch), COMPLETELY held up to the vibe of the song! Absolutely would recommend!read full review
- CBD Farmhouse49.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm CT
- Weeziez - Davis St.62.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
I love the Weezie the customer service is always good they always help me get exactly what I need the conversations is always good I recommend anyone to come to Weezie if they looking to get the right product and save some money I don't regret coming here it's always positive energy and I always get what's best for meread full review
- Texas Hill Country Vape and Smoke - Bee CavePickup243.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
My experience at THC Vape & Smoke was a very pleasant one! The guy who helped me really knew what he was talking about, and he was very friendly and professional. Because he took the time to show me things I wouldn’t have normally looked at, I found really cool gifts for people and some of the best smoke I’ve found in this area. They have a little bit of everything you would expect to find at a vape and smoke shop but the quality was better and the customer service is on point.read full review
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