Dispensaries with industry discounts in Sinton, Texas
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- MEDThe Cannabis CompanyPickup487.8 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
The staff has always been kind helpful people who are knowledgeable about the products which is very helpful while trying to choose the correct medicinal flower for me. The prices are good here and I can always find an affective medicinal strain to treat several things that I have going on from pain to sleepless nights.Much more than that even. It helps with many conditions.read full review
- MEDTwisted Nugz418.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm CT
I am going to say wow!!! The man who owns this place is seriously the nicest person i have met in awhile. First I will say that my mother goes to this place, it is right down the road from her house and she says the product and the service is always exceeding her expectations. My experience here started out as my car had broke down, i pulled into the parking lot, the owner came outside helped me push my vehicle out of the driveway, then as I was trying to do my best to get ahold of people to help me, i could not get the help I needed. This man called up a friend of his, who then towed me and my vehicle 67 miles back to my house and literally paid for half of it not knowing me a day in his life. In my opinion, someone who will go out on a limb and help someone that much for no other reason other than he just wanted to help deserves 10 stars in my book, My mother is right!!! He really does exceed expectations. I strongly urge if you like good people and great atmosphere shop for your medicinal needs at this place!!!!!!!read full review
- MEDThe Bud Buffet445.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
I’m from out of state so I get a temp card every month! Bud Buffet is always my 1st stop then I cruise to one or 2 more in the area, but this place is by far my fave! Great prices for great quality and quantities, and Grant is the best budtender!! The owners are awesome and down to earth! The shop is always decorated with styles! Love LOVE this place and I definitely recommend it!! They just need to get suckers, that would keep me from going to the other 1-2 shops lol lol!!! Always tip your BUDTENDER!!! Peace!read full review
- MEDRob and Sons Cannabis Company - Ada468.1 mi away
Rob and Sons are the best! They have great products and the budtender, which helped me, is awesome. The quality is unsurpassed and you can't ask for better service and the freebies and discounts...wow! What more can I say? Give these guys a visit, you won't be disappointed. A quick shout to the veterans... Rob and Sons is where you should go, you will be happy that you did.read full review
- MEDYur Place Dispensary491.2 mi away
So I got a primal brand blue dreams 1g vape, first of all the flavor is wonderful if you ever had blue dreams in herb form the taste almost matches. Second of all it's a heavy buzz uplifted and brings focus while releasing stress. The taste profile is something to experience and the effects are I assume diverse from person to person. As a fan of blue dreams in any form I have to say it's a to go for me from this place. Pain becomes mild to almost non existent depending on case of pain. Appetite is definitely there if you are not hungry it may not rile up a hunger force but most definitely get your stomach feeling something. It does it part to help with sleep as well. I use it before bed for pain reliever and calming my mind down so I can catch up and sleep. In all it's good for medical and other mental issues.read full review
- MED & RECGnomad Canna Co - Tatum499.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm MT
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