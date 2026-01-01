Dispensaries with senior discounts in Sinton, Texas
Results 1-30 of 95
All Dispensary results
- Natural HeightsPickup116.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- The Plug Dispensary Houston169.1 mi awayOpen until 12am CT
- Hemp Hop - HoustonDeliveryPickup174.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm CT
- Flor Medica8 dealsDeliveryPickup177.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 7:30pm CT
- Emerald OrganicsPickup338.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm CT
This place is the best. Safest selection and environment and very female friendly (meaning it’s bright warm and open, not like those hole in the wall dark places where the employees stare you the whole time you’re there) great staff that care about your well being and aren’t pushy at all. They give great discounts for first responders, military, and teachers too! Emerald is a diamond in the rough for sure.read full review
- MEDMagnolia City Apothecary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins416.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
- MEDFreedom Cannabis Dispensary - Sulphur1 dealPickup in under 30 mins448.0 mi awayOpen until 12am CT
Went for glitter bomb, got that and some pineapple express. I love the pineapple express, I was pleasantly surprised. I wish I loved closer, this would be my main place to shop. The employees are the best out of all the dispensaries. They're always happy and never rude like other places in adaread full review
- Smokaton Apothecary DispensaryPickup168.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm CT
The owner Marlon is great. He's very friendly and easy to talk to when it comes to asking any questions. He is knowledgeable about the products he sells. He's great with his recommendations. It makes me feel comfortable shopping at his place knowing he follows regulations and guidelines. Everything he does is above board and safe. Smokaton has the best products that I simply can't get anywhere else nearby.read full review
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