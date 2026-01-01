Dispensaries with student discounts in Sinton, Texas
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All Dispensary results
- Weeziez - Davis St.328.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
I love the Weezie the customer service is always good they always help me get exactly what I need the conversations is always good I recommend anyone to come to Weezie if they looking to get the right product and save some money I don't regret coming here it's always positive energy and I always get what's best for meread full review
- MEDMagnolia City Apothecary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins416.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
- MEDHappy Bud1 dealPickup467.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
I appreciate that this shop is slightly secluded in that it has a private parking lot, and is just on the out of town line in my opinion. Just makes it more discreet. The shop itself is cute, cozy without being crowded. Love the drive thru window!!!!! They said I could put my order in here and drive thru to pick up. AND get a discount! I love the mids, sativas. The budtender showed me several different options on different price levels. I was kept entertained by the two little dogs. It was clean, organized, easy to figure out prices and to navigate. Will be making this this spot! 10/10 would recommend.read full review
- MEDThe House of Mother Earth418.8 mi away
- MEDThe Bud Buffet445.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
I’m from out of state so I get a temp card every month! Bud Buffet is always my 1st stop then I cruise to one or 2 more in the area, but this place is by far my fave! Great prices for great quality and quantities, and Grant is the best budtender!! The owners are awesome and down to earth! The shop is always decorated with styles! Love LOVE this place and I definitely recommend it!! They just need to get suckers, that would keep me from going to the other 1-2 shops lol lol!!! Always tip your BUDTENDER!!! Peace!read full review
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