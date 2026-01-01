Dispensaries with industry discounts in Texas
Results 1-20 of 20
All Dispensary results
- MEDThe Cannabis CompanyPickup499.3 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
The staff has always been kind helpful people who are knowledgeable about the products which is very helpful while trying to choose the correct medicinal flower for me. The prices are good here and I can always find an affective medicinal strain to treat several things that I have going on from pain to sleepless nights.Much more than that even. It helps with many conditions.read full review
- MEDTwisted Nugz455.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm CT
I am going to say wow!!! The man who owns this place is seriously the nicest person i have met in awhile. First I will say that my mother goes to this place, it is right down the road from her house and she says the product and the service is always exceeding her expectations. My experience here started out as my car had broke down, i pulled into the parking lot, the owner came outside helped me push my vehicle out of the driveway, then as I was trying to do my best to get ahold of people to help me, i could not get the help I needed. This man called up a friend of his, who then towed me and my vehicle 67 miles back to my house and literally paid for half of it not knowing me a day in his life. In my opinion, someone who will go out on a limb and help someone that much for no other reason other than he just wanted to help deserves 10 stars in my book, My mother is right!!! He really does exceed expectations. I strongly urge if you like good people and great atmosphere shop for your medicinal needs at this place!!!!!!!read full review
- MEDThe Bud Buffet478.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
I’m from out of state so I get a temp card every month! Bud Buffet is always my 1st stop then I cruise to one or 2 more in the area, but this place is by far my fave! Great prices for great quality and quantities, and Grant is the best budtender!! The owners are awesome and down to earth! The shop is always decorated with styles! Love LOVE this place and I definitely recommend it!! They just need to get suckers, that would keep me from going to the other 1-2 shops lol lol!!! Always tip your BUDTENDER!!! Peace!read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.