Dispensaries with student discounts in Texas
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- Weeziez - Davis St.366.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
I love the Weezie the customer service is always good they always help me get exactly what I need the conversations is always good I recommend anyone to come to Weezie if they looking to get the right product and save some money I don't regret coming here it's always positive energy and I always get what's best for meread full review
- MEDMagnolia City Apothecary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins454.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
- MEDThe House of Mother Earth456.4 mi away
- MEDThe Bud Buffet478.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
I’m from out of state so I get a temp card every month! Bud Buffet is always my 1st stop then I cruise to one or 2 more in the area, but this place is by far my fave! Great prices for great quality and quantities, and Grant is the best budtender!! The owners are awesome and down to earth! The shop is always decorated with styles! Love LOVE this place and I definitely recommend it!! They just need to get suckers, that would keep me from going to the other 1-2 shops lol lol!!! Always tip your BUDTENDER!!! Peace!read full review
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