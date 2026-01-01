Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Texarkana, Texas
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- CBD House Of Healing- Dallas1 dealPickup158.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm CT
This is honestly one of the best hemp shops in DFW. Pat and Abby are amazing, as are Tracy and the others. Very welcoming, very friendly AND they're all VERY knowledgeable... They're terpene nerds, and just all-around, genuinely decent folks. I always buy my Friday Flower here. Their "Grape Fanta" absolutely nukes my current world events anxiety for a few hours. And their Purple Haze (if they ever do another batch), COMPLETELY held up to the vibe of the song! Absolutely would recommend!read full review
- Weeziez - Davis St.168.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
I love the Weezie the customer service is always good they always help me get exactly what I need the conversations is always good I recommend anyone to come to Weezie if they looking to get the right product and save some money I don't regret coming here it's always positive energy and I always get what's best for meread full review
- MEDIgnite DispensaryPickup237.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
I absolutely love this dispensary. The employees are amazing! They are very knowledgeable and super friendly! The overall vibe is just incredible, carefree, happy, and fun. They also have a great selection of products. Anything you want they got it. I cannot wait to go back highly recommend!!read full review
- MED & RECHippos Weed Dispensary SpringfieldPickup261.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
Divides in two enclosed waiting lanes once you get in; walk-ins and online. A few of us newbies to the store unsure of the cadence. Surmise online got preference and i did. Instead of hand signals the shop should consider a speaker system or human directing traffic as I see that getting interesting in a big crowd. Solid selection and Alexandria was amazing & HOT AF!!!read full review
- Flor Medica8 dealsDeliveryPickup262.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- High Fidelity Cannabis Co.DeliveryPickup264.7 mi awayPreorder until 11am CT
- Hemp Hop - HoustonDeliveryPickup265.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm CT
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