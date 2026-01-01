Dispensaries with senior discounts in Texarkana, Texas
Results 1-30 of 451
All Dispensary results
- MEDThe Bud Buffet57.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
I’m from out of state so I get a temp card every month! Bud Buffet is always my 1st stop then I cruise to one or 2 more in the area, but this place is by far my fave! Great prices for great quality and quantities, and Grant is the best budtender!! The owners are awesome and down to earth! The shop is always decorated with styles! Love LOVE this place and I definitely recommend it!! They just need to get suckers, that would keep me from going to the other 1-2 shops lol lol!!! Always tip your BUDTENDER!!! Peace!read full review
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Monticello14 dealsPickup130.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm CT
If you’re looking for a phenomenal experience, look no further than Good Day Farm. Their menu offers an incredible selection of strains that provides to diverse tastes and preferences. The staff OMG the best, Wade and Rachel are friendly and attentive, making every visit a true pleasure. I’ve placed my orders online for delivery every week and they have never disappointed me. I give it a 5 star Monticello 1-10 (10) for being the best staff 1-10 (10) for different selections of strainread full review
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Little Rock11 dealsPickup131.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm CT
- MEDGOOD DAY FARM - Van Buren10 dealsPickup141.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm CT
- MEDMagnolia City Apothecary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins143.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
- MEDThe Hill (Formerly Acanza)21 dealsPickup in under 30 mins185.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm CT
Is this the complaint section? There are two pick up lanes for online orders and both of them were occupied by customers who want to talk forever and get walked through the menu. I stood there for 15 minutes waiting for them to be finished with an order that they should already be finished with. Keep the online orders separated from these people who have questions. I order online because I’m in a hurry.read full review
- MEDFreedom Cannabis Dispensary - Sulphur1 dealPickup in under 30 mins185.1 mi awayOpen until 12am CT
Went for glitter bomb, got that and some pineapple express. I love the pineapple express, I was pleasantly surprised. I wish I loved closer, this would be my main place to shop. The employees are the best out of all the dispensaries. They're always happy and never rude like other places in adaread full review
- Emerald OrganicsPickup189.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm CT
This place is the best. Safest selection and environment and very female friendly (meaning it’s bright warm and open, not like those hole in the wall dark places where the employees stare you the whole time you’re there) great staff that care about your well being and aren’t pushy at all. They give great discounts for first responders, military, and teachers too! Emerald is a diamond in the rough for sure.read full review
- MEDMango Cannabis - Tulsa2 dealsPickup209.3 mi awayOpen until 12am CT
I love this place. The products are great, they have sales all the time, and every budtender I have ever been helped by, whether they were tending or acting as receptionist, has been incredibly helpful, knowledgeable, and friendly. Everyone here always goes that extra mile, makes you feel like they actually want to make you happy. Wonderful service, every time. Tonight, my budtender was Carlos, and he was was extremely sweet and helpful; really knew his stuff. I also really liked his saying, "They say the sky is the limit, but we've been to outer space, so there is no limit." I really like coming here. For sure my favorite dispensary. Really. :-Dread full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.