Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Tyler, Texas
Results 1-30 of 565
All Dispensary results
- Weeziez - Davis St.93.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
I love the Weezie the customer service is always good they always help me get exactly what I need the conversations is always good I recommend anyone to come to Weezie if they looking to get the right product and save some money I don't regret coming here it's always positive energy and I always get what's best for meread full review
- MEDMagnolia City Apothecary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins131.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
- MEDExit #1 Dispensary8 dealsPickup in under 30 mins143.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm CT
- MEDNova Cannabis Of MariettaPickup151.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm CT
- MEDFreedom Cannabis Dispensary - Sulphur1 dealPickup in under 30 mins178.3 mi awayOpen until 12am CT
Went for glitter bomb, got that and some pineapple express. I love the pineapple express, I was pleasantly surprised. I wish I loved closer, this would be my main place to shop. The employees are the best out of all the dispensaries. They're always happy and never rude like other places in adaread full review
- Hemp Hop - HoustonDeliveryPickup179.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm CT
- The Plug Dispensary Houston182.3 mi awayOpen until 12am CT
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