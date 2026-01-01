Dispensaries with parking on-site in Universal City, Texas
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- Casa De MotaPickup20.1 mi away
My big bro introduced me to this shop years ago. He was a regular until he moved out of state, but I still go often. They always have amazing, reliable products (30+ flower strains, pre-rolls, concentrates, diamonds, etc.) and it’s all fresh! The customer service has always been unbeatable. When I first started dabbling, they were so knowledgeable and willing to teach. They would even offer to let me try something before buying! Now every time I come in it’s “Hey how are you? How’s your brother?” It’s just all around an amazing establishment. I highly recommend checking them out!read full review
- HighWayDeliveryPickup27.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
Every time I order or visit highway, the guys in there are awesome! Very knowledgeable about their product, what’s popular, what to recommend, etc. Delivery is always on time or earlier and discreet, not to mention all the goodies they give you with each order! By far my favorite place to visit.read full review
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