Dispensaries with parking on-site in Victoria, Texas
Results 1-30 of 412
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- Natural HeightsPickup100.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- Casa De MotaPickup108.7 mi away
My big bro introduced me to this shop years ago. He was a regular until he moved out of state, but I still go often. They always have amazing, reliable products (30+ flower strains, pre-rolls, concentrates, diamonds, etc.) and it’s all fresh! The customer service has always been unbeatable. When I first started dabbling, they were so knowledgeable and willing to teach. They would even offer to let me try something before buying! Now every time I come in it’s “Hey how are you? How’s your brother?” It’s just all around an amazing establishment. I highly recommend checking them out!read full review
- The Plug Dispensary Houston111.5 mi awayOpen until 12am CT
- HighWayDeliveryPickup113.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
Every time I order or visit highway, the guys in there are awesome! Very knowledgeable about their product, what’s popular, what to recommend, etc. Delivery is always on time or earlier and discreet, not to mention all the goodies they give you with each order! By far my favorite place to visit.read full review
- Green Stop Wellness - Northwest FWYPickup116.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm CT
Okay...I went back pretty quickly to get more of that Gumbo while it was on sale, along with that I got some Pineapple Express. The 2 are different, Gumbo = indica and Pineapple Express = sativa. Love the Gumbo in the evening as recommended in reviews and at the moment I can't recall where else I read when to smoke it. That said, I am here to talk about the Blue Dream. This is another sativa hybrid and I freaking love it! I will be buying some more. The high is, I am stoned... no doubt about it, BUT my mind is so sharp. It is definitely a strange blend of highs. I feel like this is what lucid dreaming would be like!! Get you some, sit back and enjoy....but don't buy it all, leave me some.read full review
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