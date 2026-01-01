Dispensaries with military discounts in Wichita Falls, Texas
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- MEDNova Cannabis Of MariettaPickup78.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm CT
- MEDFreedom Cannabis Dispensary - Sulphur1 dealPickup in under 30 mins94.5 mi awayOpen until 12am CT
Went for glitter bomb, got that and some pineapple express. I love the pineapple express, I was pleasantly surprised. I wish I loved closer, this would be my main place to shop. The employees are the best out of all the dispensaries. They're always happy and never rude like other places in adaread full review
- Emerald OrganicsPickup97.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm CT
This place is the best. Safest selection and environment and very female friendly (meaning it’s bright warm and open, not like those hole in the wall dark places where the employees stare you the whole time you’re there) great staff that care about your well being and aren’t pushy at all. They give great discounts for first responders, military, and teachers too! Emerald is a diamond in the rough for sure.read full review
- MEDAmerican Cannabis Company - OKC10 dealsPickup116.4 mi awayOpen until 12am CT
Super great shop I typically go to the location on SW 66th and Western and since they've reopened the location looks amazing. For a little while, while they were "Upgrading" the first location, I shopped at the location on SW 29th and May and they offered just as much as the store on Western and they have a freaking drive through! Both locations have the coolest employees, I hate people and find myself engaging with the employees every time.read full review
- MEDMagnolia City Apothecary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins116.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
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