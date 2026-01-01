Pet friendly dispensaries in Wylie, Texas
Results 1-30 of 348
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- Weeziez - Davis St.24.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
I love the Weezie the customer service is always good they always help me get exactly what I need the conversations is always good I recommend anyone to come to Weezie if they looking to get the right product and save some money I don't regret coming here it's always positive energy and I always get what's best for meread full review
All Dispensary results
- CBD House Of Healing- Dallas1 dealPickup13.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm CT
This is honestly one of the best hemp shops in DFW. Pat and Abby are amazing, as are Tracy and the others. Very welcoming, very friendly AND they're all VERY knowledgeable... They're terpene nerds, and just all-around, genuinely decent folks. I always buy my Friday Flower here. Their "Grape Fanta" absolutely nukes my current world events anxiety for a few hours. And their Purple Haze (if they ever do another batch), COMPLETELY held up to the vibe of the song! Absolutely would recommend!read full review
- CBD Farmhouse17.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm CT
- Emerald OrganicsPickup42.7 mi awayPreorder until 12pm CT
This place is the best. Safest selection and environment and very female friendly (meaning it’s bright warm and open, not like those hole in the wall dark places where the employees stare you the whole time you’re there) great staff that care about your well being and aren’t pushy at all. They give great discounts for first responders, military, and teachers too! Emerald is a diamond in the rough for sure.read full review
- MEDMagnolia City Apothecary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins68.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
- MEDAmerican Cannabis Company - OKC10 dealsPickup174.8 mi awayOpen until 12am CT
Super great shop I typically go to the location on SW 66th and Western and since they've reopened the location looks amazing. For a little while, while they were "Upgrading" the first location, I shopped at the location on SW 29th and May and they offered just as much as the store on Western and they have a freaking drive through! Both locations have the coolest employees, I hate people and find myself engaging with the employees every time.read full review
- MEDEmerald Alley OKC1 dealPickup179.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
This place is one of my favorite spots to go! Every strain I have bought from here is really good and hits nicely. The employees are always friendly and helpful and they have great price points. I was in here the other day and they have some NEW 2gm carts that are BOTH Sativa & Indica (you just need to switch it on the pen) I plan to go buy one soon. I was told they would be about $25 OTD!!!!read full review
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