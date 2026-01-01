Dispensaries with parking on-site in Zavalla, Texas
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- Flor Medica8 dealsDeliveryPickup109.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- Green Stop Wellness - Northwest FWYPickup111.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm CT
Okay...I went back pretty quickly to get more of that Gumbo while it was on sale, along with that I got some Pineapple Express. The 2 are different, Gumbo = indica and Pineapple Express = sativa. Love the Gumbo in the evening as recommended in reviews and at the moment I can't recall where else I read when to smoke it. That said, I am here to talk about the Blue Dream. This is another sativa hybrid and I freaking love it! I will be buying some more. The high is, I am stoned... no doubt about it, BUT my mind is so sharp. It is definitely a strange blend of highs. I feel like this is what lucid dreaming would be like!! Get you some, sit back and enjoy....but don't buy it all, leave me some.read full review
- High Fidelity Cannabis Co.DeliveryPickup112.4 mi awayPreorder until 11am CT
- Hemp Hop - HoustonDeliveryPickup113.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm CT
- The Plug Dispensary Houston117.8 mi awayOpen until 12am CT
- CBD House Of Healing- Dallas1 dealPickup178.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm CT
This is honestly one of the best hemp shops in DFW. Pat and Abby are amazing, as are Tracy and the others. Very welcoming, very friendly AND they're all VERY knowledgeable... They're terpene nerds, and just all-around, genuinely decent folks. I always buy my Friday Flower here. Their "Grape Fanta" absolutely nukes my current world events anxiety for a few hours. And their Purple Haze (if they ever do another batch), COMPLETELY held up to the vibe of the song! Absolutely would recommend!read full review
- Weeziez - Davis St.179.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
I love the Weezie the customer service is always good they always help me get exactly what I need the conversations is always good I recommend anyone to come to Weezie if they looking to get the right product and save some money I don't regret coming here it's always positive energy and I always get what's best for meread full review
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