Medical marijuana dispensaries in Texas
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- MEDNova Cannabis Of MariettaPickup211.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm CT
- MEDFreedom Cannabis Dispensary - Sulphur1 dealPickup in under 30 mins242.5 mi awayOpen until 12am CT
Went for glitter bomb, got that and some pineapple express. I love the pineapple express, I was pleasantly surprised. I wish I loved closer, this would be my main place to shop. The employees are the best out of all the dispensaries. They're always happy and never rude like other places in adaread full review
- MEDMagnolia City Apothecary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins244.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
- MED & RECSpaced Cannabinoid Co.1 dealPickup247.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm MT
This was my very first time buying recreational. The two lovely ladies made it a wonderful experience. I did remember there name but they have good products so I forgot there names but I turn 39 on Oct 8 and I couldn't be happier with my selection to celebrate. Worth the trip!!! I got write it down so I don't forget.read full review
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