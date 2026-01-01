Latinx-owned dispensaries in Texas
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- Casa De MotaPickup187.6 mi away
My big bro introduced me to this shop years ago. He was a regular until he moved out of state, but I still go often. They always have amazing, reliable products (30+ flower strains, pre-rolls, concentrates, diamonds, etc.) and it’s all fresh! The customer service has always been unbeatable. When I first started dabbling, they were so knowledgeable and willing to teach. They would even offer to let me try something before buying! Now every time I come in it’s “Hey how are you? How’s your brother?” It’s just all around an amazing establishment. I highly recommend checking them out!read full review
- MED & RECBest Buds6 dealsPickup253.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
I’m truly not one to write reviews, good or bad. In fact, I’ve never felt the need to until now. Best Buds is genuinely the best business in Omaha. I moved here about three years ago and haven’t gone anywhere else since. A few days ago, my grandpa passed away. I’ve never been more of a mess in my entire life. After spending the day bawling, I knew I needed something to help me get through the evening and process my grief. So, I went to the best business in Omaha. I was a dollar short for the product I wanted and was about to just leave and cry in my car. The owner (I believe) noticed me counting my ones and said, “It’s alright, I’ll cover the difference.” His calm reassurance and genuine kindness completely stopped me in my tracks. I don’t know if he could tell how broken I felt that day or if he’s just that good of a person, but he truly helped me. I walked out of that store breathing and smiling more than I had all day. His compassion went far beyond the product he sells. And this wasn’t even the first time something like this happened at Best Buds. Once, after one of the worst days of work I’ve ever had, I stopped in completely defeated. When he asked how my day was, I just broke down and told him everything. After listening, he handed me a job application and told me to stop doing something I didn’t love. I wanted to work for him so badly, but instead I took his advice to heart. Now I’m working as a para and earning my teaching degree. Despite the grief I’m facing now, I can honestly say I’ve never been happier or more fulfilled. Every single person I’ve met at this shop is incredible. Even though I shared stories about one employee, every staff member has made me smile in one way or another. I’ve never walked into any other business and left every single time feeling better than when I came in. Moral of the story: little acts of kindness go a long way, you are never alone, and there’s not a business in Omaha that cares more about people than Best Buds.read full review
- Flor Medica8 dealsDeliveryPickup307.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED & RECJust Jane - Juan Tabo4 dealsDeliveryPickup438.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm MT
These guys are in it for the right reason. They are down to earth and REAL. I’m a regular already but one day I was short on a day they only took cash…it wasn’t a small amount but it wasn’t huge either…it was enough for me to think “Dang, I’ll have to come back…”but no…they helped me out. I didn’t even have to use my points. If there is one place you want to be valued at….I ain’t lyin’ man….this is the place. They truly value their patrons!!! They show it every single time I go in and welcome me with kindness and huge, big ass smiles!read full review
- RECElements Dispensary6 dealsPickup438.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm MT
- RECWeedmart LLC1 dealDeliveryPickup444.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm MT
I love this place. Not only do they have the best prices, but they have the best people. While you're standing there waiting to check in? Read all the funny signs. The signs really make my day. I wish I had a smoking place that had all those signs because that would be so 420! This place is for a certain type of niche customer and that type of customer is me!read full review
- MEDDoozy DispensaryPickup274.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- TerpHaus175.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm CT
I'm not big on dispensaries for multiple reasons, but I'm glad I took the time to venture in here and check them out. It's always refreshing to see good people running a good business. They've got a nice variety to choose from, with good prices as well. They've won my business, and I'll be recommending them to friends, and anyone else I know that's looking for a place like this as wellread full review
- MED & RECWonderland Cannabis195.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm MT
Wonderland Canna is my new go-to spot for bud here in Hobbs, NM! The owner Alicia has a great selection of high quality flower and concentrates with the best prices in town, and her shop is really classy and way cool! If you’re out and about and haven’t stopped by, she’s right there on Bender next to Higginbotham so drop in and say hi, and tell her that Mr. FReeZE sent you!!!!!!read full review
- MED & RECBryan's Green Care - Hobbs196.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm MT
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