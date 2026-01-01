LGBTQIA+-owned dispensaries in Texas
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- MED & RECBest Buds6 dealsPickup253.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
I’m truly not one to write reviews, good or bad. In fact, I’ve never felt the need to until now. Best Buds is genuinely the best business in Omaha. I moved here about three years ago and haven’t gone anywhere else since. A few days ago, my grandpa passed away. I’ve never been more of a mess in my entire life. After spending the day bawling, I knew I needed something to help me get through the evening and process my grief. So, I went to the best business in Omaha. I was a dollar short for the product I wanted and was about to just leave and cry in my car. The owner (I believe) noticed me counting my ones and said, “It’s alright, I’ll cover the difference.” His calm reassurance and genuine kindness completely stopped me in my tracks. I don’t know if he could tell how broken I felt that day or if he’s just that good of a person, but he truly helped me. I walked out of that store breathing and smiling more than I had all day. His compassion went far beyond the product he sells. And this wasn’t even the first time something like this happened at Best Buds. Once, after one of the worst days of work I’ve ever had, I stopped in completely defeated. When he asked how my day was, I just broke down and told him everything. After listening, he handed me a job application and told me to stop doing something I didn’t love. I wanted to work for him so badly, but instead I took his advice to heart. Now I’m working as a para and earning my teaching degree. Despite the grief I’m facing now, I can honestly say I’ve never been happier or more fulfilled. Every single person I’ve met at this shop is incredible. Even though I shared stories about one employee, every staff member has made me smile in one way or another. I’ve never walked into any other business and left every single time feeling better than when I came in. Moral of the story: little acts of kindness go a long way, you are never alone, and there’s not a business in Omaha that cares more about people than Best Buds.read full review
- MED & RECOui'd Cannabis2 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins438.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm MT
I have agoraphobia and I'd rather not leave the house. I've ordered twice and each time has been amazing with them. Owner and the male delivery person are super nice. Great products that help me with my agoraphobia, panic disorder, insomnia, and cptsd. Thank you guys so much for offering delivery.read full review
- CBD Farmhouse191.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm CT
- MED & RECCannaBliss NM430.7 mi awayClosed until 11am MT
It was my first time shopping at this little shop, I will be going back soon. The atmosphere of the shop is very chill and lively. The selection of flower is pretty good. The overall service, I personally wouldn't give them just 5 stars, 5 stars seems like too low of a score. This crew went above and beyond not just in asking but also listening. Yes, I will be heading to Madrid again soon! It's worth the drive!read full review
- MED & RECBosque Buds LLC444.9 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
I've been coming here since they opened (neighborhood dispensary) for business.Very personal service, extremely knowledgeable staff, have inquiries go ahead and ask Perfecto, he knows about cannabis and its properties. Prices are reasonable and so are the deals. I've been to many dispensaries around town, but Bosque Buds is my number one place to go for weed and I believe that if you stop in and check it out it will become your primary source too!read full review
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