Dispensaries with military discounts in Bountiful, Utah
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- MEDWholesomeCo Cannabis0.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm MT
I love wholesome and it's employees. I've only had one thing that got messed up and they corrected it immediately. I recently moved farther away and so I'm now use their delivery. I have never had a problem with any of my deliveries. I always try to make sure I at least have a good tip for the drivers. I've been going here since they open. I've looked at other places that are closer to me but I'm a loyal customer. Thank youread full review
- RECANNA1 dealPickup in under 30 mins244.1 mi awayClosed until 10am MT
I am in this shop at least weekly if not more depending on the week. All the budtenders there are so so helpful and friendly. They have a good reward program for regular customers and as a plus they give a discount to veterans! I would recommend ANNA to anyone looking for a dispensary.read full review
- RECRocky Road Remedies - Eagle-Vail4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins298.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8:55pm MT
Used Leafly to find this gem! You had me at name… Rocky Road Remedies. Cause that’s what I was in need of. Almost 7 weeks since my total knee replacement. Ryan was my guy and understood my knees. It was an informed conversation and his delivery was personal and coherent. I’m legit going in for pain and Ryan surely took that into consideration and provided insights. Nice place. Everyone I interacted with was cool. I would highly suggest RRR. LOVE THE NAME! It’s my favorite ice cream flavor so… Remedies is what I came in for and got much more than that.read full review
- RECChronic Therapy - Cortez2 dealsPickup301.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:50pm MT
- MED & RECMontana Kush - GallatinPickup324.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECApogee Gardens - BlackwoodPickup329.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 7:50pm MT
- MEDTreasure Tree- Bozeman1 dealPickup in under 30 mins332.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm MT
- MED & RECMontana Wildflower1 dealPickup in under 30 mins332.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 7:30pm MT
Montana Wildfower consistently produces some of the highest quality flower you’ll find, period. It is grown, trimmed and cured with the utmost care and attention to detail- and the numbers prove it. They have an ever-changing, varied collection of strains, many of which have unique genetics and can’t be found elsewhere. All of this combined with a knowledgeable yet approachable staff makes Montana Wildflower worth the drive from Livingston.read full review
- MED & RECMontana Kush - BozemanPickup in under 30 mins333.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 7:45pm MT
I found this dispensary on the leafly website . I enjoy higher testing indica strains. MT Kush has a strain that won 2nd place award for best in Montana, the strain is called King Louis XIII, and the bud looks so beautiful, smells wonderful, and smokes fantasticly. The manager there also recommended another higher testing indica called I believe Motor Breath, which was very tasty and kinda hits strongly in the head. The manager was very knowledgeable, had great recommendations, and seemed to really enjoy his job. This is my new favorite disp , I will definitely be back!read full review
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