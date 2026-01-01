Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Murray, Utah
Results 1-30 of 343
Sponsored Dispensaries
- MEDThe Forest Pharmacy - Murray1.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm MT
I love this new medical cannabis pharmacy! They have the best selection in the state, always have great sales and the staff is amazing! This is my new favorite med cann pharm. Best prices and pretty quick in and out. I love they have a Dr. on site 7 days a week for good priced med cards ($79 for a year!) and always a pharmacist available for consultations without an appointment. I won't be shopping anywhere else.read full review
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- MEDWholesomeCo Cannabis15.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm MT
I love wholesome and it's employees. I've only had one thing that got messed up and they corrected it immediately. I recently moved farther away and so I'm now use their delivery. I have never had a problem with any of my deliveries. I always try to make sure I at least have a good tip for the drivers. I've been going here since they open. I've looked at other places that are closer to me but I'm a loyal customer. Thank youread full review
- MED & RECApogee Gardens - BlackwoodPickup345.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 7:50pm MT
- MED & RECLone Peak Cannabis Co - Bozeman4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins348.9 mi awayPreorder until 11am MT
- MED & RECSwitchBack534 dealsPickup in under 30 mins353.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
Great place not that far out of town. Best prices compared to other stores around. They offer RSO, excellent deals that aren’t day specific, change up their product for variety and options. I like that I can get a little bit of everything for trying. Owners care about customers and are willing to listen to feedback.read full review
- MED & RECHerbaceous Inc - Belgrade1 dealPickup in under 30 mins354.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 7:55pm MT
- RECThe Mint Cannabis - Paradise RdPickup in under 30 mins361.2 mi awayOpen 24 hours
The staff was very nice and willing to listen instead of tell! reasonable prices and if you're a first time shoppers and local you get 2 for one so shop wisely so you get the best bang for your buck! I will be returning to The Mint for my cannabis and cannabis related needs. In fact I'm going today to check out some 510's.read full review
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