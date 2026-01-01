Dispensaries with veteran discounts in Murray, Utah
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Sponsored Dispensaries
- MEDThe Forest Pharmacy - Murray1.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm MT
I love this new medical cannabis pharmacy! They have the best selection in the state, always have great sales and the staff is amazing! This is my new favorite med cann pharm. Best prices and pretty quick in and out. I love they have a Dr. on site 7 days a week for good priced med cards ($79 for a year!) and always a pharmacist available for consultations without an appointment. I won't be shopping anywhere else.read full review
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- MEDWholesomeCo Cannabis15.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm MT
I love wholesome and it's employees. I've only had one thing that got messed up and they corrected it immediately. I recently moved farther away and so I'm now use their delivery. I have never had a problem with any of my deliveries. I always try to make sure I at least have a good tip for the drivers. I've been going here since they open. I've looked at other places that are closer to me but I'm a loyal customer. Thank youread full review
- RECBliss - Stevensville6 dealsPickup157.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm PT
- RECANNA1 dealPickup in under 30 mins243.7 mi awayClosed until 10am MT
I am in this shop at least weekly if not more depending on the week. All the budtenders there are so so helpful and friendly. They have a good reward program for regular customers and as a plus they give a discount to veterans! I would recommend ANNA to anyone looking for a dispensary.read full review
- RECGoodflower4 dealsPickup261.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm MT
Knowledgeable, Experienced, Personable, and Friendly Associates! Wielding an arsenal of Top Shelf Selections, with a discreet location and parking for swift travelers there is no reason to go anywhere else in or around Carbondale! Open until 11p.m daily, with an after 9p.m. discount on concentrates and pre rolls on Wednesday! Honestly, feels like home away from home! If you want quality, efficiency, and the most fair in pricing no doubt on the Western Slope!read full review
- RECChronic Therapy - Cortez2 dealsPickup290.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:50pm MT
- RECLivWell Enlightened Health - Cortez290.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm MT
- RECRocky Road Remedies - Eagle-Vail4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins294.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8:55pm MT
Used Leafly to find this gem! You had me at name… Rocky Road Remedies. Cause that’s what I was in need of. Almost 7 weeks since my total knee replacement. Ryan was my guy and understood my knees. It was an informed conversation and his delivery was personal and coherent. I’m legit going in for pain and Ryan surely took that into consideration and provided insights. Nice place. Everyone I interacted with was cool. I would highly suggest RRR. LOVE THE NAME! It’s my favorite ice cream flavor so… Remedies is what I came in for and got much more than that.read full review
- MED & RECProhibition HerbPickup318.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:55pm MT
- MED & RECApogee Gardens - BlackwoodPickup345.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 7:50pm MT
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