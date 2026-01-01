Medical marijuana dispensaries in Murray, Utah
Results 1-30 of 785
Sponsored Dispensaries
- MEDThe Forest Pharmacy - Murray1.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm MT
I love this new medical cannabis pharmacy! They have the best selection in the state, always have great sales and the staff is amazing! This is my new favorite med cann pharm. Best prices and pretty quick in and out. I love they have a Dr. on site 7 days a week for good priced med cards ($79 for a year!) and always a pharmacist available for consultations without an appointment. I won't be shopping anywhere else.read full review
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- MEDWholesomeCo Cannabis15.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm MT
I love wholesome and it's employees. I've only had one thing that got messed up and they corrected it immediately. I recently moved farther away and so I'm now use their delivery. I have never had a problem with any of my deliveries. I always try to make sure I at least have a good tip for the drivers. I've been going here since they open. I've looked at other places that are closer to me but I'm a loyal customer. Thank youread full review
- MED & RECProhibition HerbPickup318.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:55pm MT
- MED & RECTop Crop - Ontario6 dealsPickup in under 30 mins347.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm MT
- MEDTreasure Tree- Bozeman1 dealPickup in under 30 mins347.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm MT
- MED & RECLone Peak Cannabis Co - Bozeman4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins348.9 mi awayPreorder until 11am MT
- MED & RECGrizzly Pine Premium Cannabis2 dealsPickup349.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm MT
Always reliable good quality on everything. Very helpful budtenders. Always good prices and great sales. I frequently shop at Grizzly Pine as a local and have always been super happy with everything from them. If you want a great selection of high quality products with friendly knowledgeable service and a good price look no further than Grizzly Pine!read full review
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