Drive-thru dispensaries in Murray, Utah
Results 1-30 of 41
All Dispensary results
- MEDWholesomeCo Cannabis15.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm MT
I love wholesome and it's employees. I've only had one thing that got messed up and they corrected it immediately. I recently moved farther away and so I'm now use their delivery. I have never had a problem with any of my deliveries. I always try to make sure I at least have a good tip for the drivers. I've been going here since they open. I've looked at other places that are closer to me but I'm a loyal customer. Thank youread full review
- RECHigh Plainz Strains - Fort LuptonPickup in under 30 mins374.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:50pm MT
- RECNature's Herbs & Wellness - Garden City/GreeleyPickup in under 30 mins378.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 7:50pm MT
- MED & RECAll Greens Dispensary5 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins486.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm MT
I love this place they are great at helping people find exactly what they’re looking for. Went in there today and learned that there’s a product to help people with skin cancer! Now I’ll be back to shop for my husband who’s got two different skin cancers. Their in house stuff is as good as the others. I myself suffer with Fibromyalgia and rheumatoid arthritis, and use the caps to help with the excruciating discomfort and severe pain.read full review
- RECWallflower Cannabis House - Blue DiamondPickup368.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:59pm PT
- RECPUR CannaBliss243.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm MT
- MED & RECNectar - Ontario 1st St347.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm MT
picked up 2 oz of some flower for me and the guys at work, great deal great flower, even better experience and service provided by Ramon, easily one of the most knowledgeable and helpful bud tenders i’ve came across between WA and OR, first time in so i used my loyalty signup got great savings, i will be returning next time, thank you Ramon!read full review
- MED & RECJenny's Dispensary - North Las Vegas353.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
On February 15 my wife and I happened to come in at Happy Hour and had the most wonderful visit with the Budtender of Budtenders, Jay. She was so enjoyable & totally made our drive from Henderson WAY worth it! I also really loved talking terps & strains with her. Thanks for everything Jay and turning me on to the 2g AiroX Blade vapes, that’s a fantastic value! See you again soon.read full review
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